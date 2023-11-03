Madhya Pradesh Opinion Poll LIVE: BJP leads in Malwa, Bhopal regions, Congress in Chambal, Mahakaushal

Madhya Pradesh Opinion Poll: Assembly election in Madhya Pradesh are going to take place on November 17 and the counting of votes is scheduled for December 3. This year, the key contest is going to be between BJP and Congress. The saffron party hopes to retain power in the state while the Congress is trying hard to add one more state to its kitty. Ahead of the polls, India TV-CNX conducted an opinion poll to gauge the mood of the voters as to which party they are likely going to support. Stay tuned for all the latest updates.