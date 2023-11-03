Friday, November 03, 2023
     
Madhya Pradesh Opinion Poll LIVE: BJP leads in Malwa, Bhopal regions, Congress in Chambal, Mahakaushal

The Assembly election in Madhya Pradesh is set to take place on November 17 and the counting of votes is scheduled for December 3 along with the results of four other states. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress party will be in direct contest in the upcoming polls.

Image Source : PTI Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and former CM Kamal Nath

Madhya Pradesh Opinion Poll: Assembly election in Madhya Pradesh are going to take place on November 17 and the counting of votes is scheduled for December 3. This year, the key contest is going to be between BJP and Congress. The saffron party hopes to retain power in the state while the Congress is trying hard to add one more state to its kitty. Ahead of the polls, India TV-CNX conducted an opinion poll to gauge the mood of the voters as to which party they are likely going to support. Stay tuned for all the latest updates.

  Nov 03, 2023 6:11 PM (IST)

    BJP expected to remain ahead of Congress in Malwa region

    In the Malwa region, the BJP is expected to win 28 seats while Congress is likely to bag 18. Madhya Pradesh's Malwa region has a total of 46 Assembly seats.

  Nov 03, 2023 5:53 PM (IST)

    Whose guarantee do people trust most in Madhya Pradesh?

    Whose guarantee do people trust most in Madhya Pradesh? 

    • BJP: 47%
    • Congress: 41%
    • Others: 9%
    • Can't Say: 3%

  Nov 03, 2023 5:48 PM (IST)

    Congress to dominate in Mahakaushal, predicts India TV-CNX opinion poll

    According to India TV-CNX opinion poll, Congress is likely going to dominate in the Mahakaushal region and may win 26 seats while the BJP is expected to win 19 seats.

    Mahakaushal has a total of 47 Assembly seats.

  Nov 03, 2023 5:16 PM (IST)

    Congress is expected to lead in Chambal region

    In the Chambal region, the Congress is likely to win 19 seats while the BJP may improve its tally from previous election and win upto 15 seats. There are 34 Assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh's Chambal region.

    The Congress is likely to lose 7 seats in this region whereas the saffron party is predicted to gain 8 seats.

  Nov 03, 2023 5:12 PM (IST)

    Who will lead in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal region?

    According to India TV-CNX Opinion Poll, BJP may lead in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal region and is likely to win 16 seats. The Congress party is expected to win 8 seats.

    There are a total of 24 Assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal region.

  Nov 03, 2023 5:07 PM (IST)

    Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election Results 2018

    Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election Results 2018: Total Seats: 230 (Majority: 116)

    Vote Share:

    • Congress: 40.89%
    • BJP: 41.02%
    • BSP: 5.01%
    • SP: 1.30%
    • Independents: 5.82%

    Seat Tally:

    • Congress: 114
    • BJP: 109 
    • BSP: 02
    • SP: 01
    • Independents: 04
  Nov 03, 2023 5:06 PM (IST)

    Congress seats in last four Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh

    A look at Congress seats in the last four Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh:

    • 2018: 114
    • 2013: 58
    • 2008: 71
    • 2003: 38
  Nov 03, 2023 5:06 PM (IST)

    BJP seats in the last four Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh

    A look at BJP seats in the last four Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh:

    • 2018: 109
    • 2013: 165
    • 2008: 143
    • 2003: 173

