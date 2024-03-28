Follow us on Image Source : JEHAN NUMA PALACE HOTEL (WEBSITE) Nadir Rashid, owner of iconic Jehan Numa Palace Hotel in Bhopal, dies by suicide: 5 facts about him.

Bhopal news: The owner of a leading heritage hotel in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal, who was under medical treatment for depression, allegedly died by suicide at his residence, a police official said.

72-year-old Nadir Rashid fatally shot himself with his licensed rifle, police added the cause of the suicide was not immediately known.

"He was undergoing medical treatment for depression for quite some time and this morning he took the extreme step," the official of the Shyamala Hills police station, under whose jurisdiction the incident took place.

Who was Nadir Rashid?

Rashid belonged to the erstwhile Nawab family of Bhopal and had set up Jehan Numa Palace Hotel, a heritage property, in the Madhya Pradesh capital. Bhopal Police Commissioner Harinarayan Chari Mishra confirmed the incident, but did not provide further details.

Owner of five-star hotel Jehan Numa Palace shot himself to death at his house in Shyamala Hills locality of Bhopal in the early hours of Monday (March 25), the police said. As per police reports, 72-year-old Rashid was suffering from depression and thus, took the extreme step at his house.

Later in the day, Rashid was buried in the presence of his family members.

“After the incident, the health of Rashid's wife Sonia Bibbo deteriorated and she is undergoing treatment,” he added.

A family member, who didn’t wish to be identified, said, “He was a traveller and social person but he had to stay at home due to many health issues, including a prostate infection, which caused depression.”

An avid golfer, Nadir Rashid was also a well-known name in horse breeding circles in the country. Rashid and his late brother set up Jehan Numa Palace Hotel in Bhopal in 1983 and over the years expanded operations to other locations in the state.

He is survived by his wife Sonia, sons Zafar and Fazal and daughter Alia and their respective families. More details are awaited in the case, which shall come to the fore after probe, said police officials.

ALSO READ: Massive fire at Vallabh Bhavan State Secretariat in Bhopal contained after hours of firefighting

ALSO READ: Bhopal Lok Sabha Election 2024: Constituency profile, winners, margin, party-wise candidates list