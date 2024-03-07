Bhopal Lok Sabha Election 2024: Constituency profile, past winners, margin, party-wise candidates list

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Bhopal Lok Sabha Election 2024

Bhopal Lok Sabha Election 2024: Bhopal is one of the Lok Sabha constituencies in Madhya Pradesh. The state has 29 parliamentary seats. The Bhopal seat comprises eight Assembly segments including Berasia, Bhopal Uttar, Narela, Bhopal Dakshin-Paschim, Bhopal Madhya, Govindpura, Huzur and Sehore. The constituency is a general seat and not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress are the main parties in the constituency. BJP's Sushil Chandra Verma represented the Bhopal constituency four times in 1989, 1991, 1996 and 1998. Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Uma Bharti also won the seat once in 1999. The constituency is a BJP stronghold as the party has never lost an election since 1989.

Bhopal Constituency Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 21,42,861 voters in the Bhopal constituency during the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections. Out of this, 11,21,754 voters were male and 10,20,924 were female voters. 183 voters belonged to the third gender. 1,718 were postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Bhopal in 2019 was 1,773 (1,662 were men and 111 were women).

In 2014, the total number of voters in the Bhopal constituency was 19,57,241. Out of this, 10,39,153 voters were male and 9,18,021 were female voters. 67 voters in this constituency belonged to the 'others' category. There were 212 postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Bhopal in 2014 was 1,862 (1,260 were men and 602 were women).

Bhopal 2019 and 2014 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, BJP candidate Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur won the seat for the first time with a margin of 3,64,822 votes. She was polled 8,66,482 votes with a vote share of 61.51%. She defeated senior Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh who got 5,01,660 votes (35.61%). The total number of valid votes polled was 14,07,954.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections, BJP candidate Alok Sanjar won the seat for the first time. He was polled 7,14,178 votes with a vote share of 63.19%. Congress candidate PC Sharma got 3,43,482 votes (30.39%) and was the runner-up. Sanjar defeated Sharma by a margin of 3,70,696 votes. The total number of valid votes polled in this constituency was 11,30,182. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Rachna Dhingra came third with 21,298 votes (1.88%).

Bhopal Past Winners

Kailash Joshi (BJP): 2009

Kailash Joshi (BJP): 2004

Uma Bharti (BJP): 1999

Sushil Chandra Verma (BJP): 1998

Sushil Chandra Verma (BJP): 1996

Sushil Chandra Verma (BJP): 1991

Sushil Chandra Verma (BJP): 1989

KN Pradhan (Congress): 1984

Shankar Dayal Sharma (Congress): 1980

Arif Beg (BLD): 1977

NOTA (None of the Above)

In 2019, 5,430 voters (0.39%) opted for NOTA in the Bhopal constituency. In 2014, 5,181 voters (0.46%) opted for NOTA in the Bhopal constituency.

Bhopal Voter Turnout

The total number of valid votes polled during the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections was 14,07,954 or 65.70%.

In 2014, the total number of valid votes in this Lok Sabha seat was 11,30,182 or 57.75%.

Bhopal Poll Dates

In 2019, the voting took place on May 12 in the Bhopal constituency.

In 2014, the voting was held on April 17 in Bhopal.

Bhopal Result Dates

In 2019, the result was announced on May 23.

In 2014, the result was announced on May 16.

Number of Polling Stations

In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, there were 1,510 polling stations in the Bhopal constituency.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections, there were 1,977 polling stations in the Bhopal constituency.