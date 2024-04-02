MP: Over 30 passengers injured after bus overturns on National Highway 44 in Morena

Follow us on Image Source : ANI The police officials rush to the spot

Over 30 passengers were injured after their bus lost control and overturned on National Highway 44 late Monday night.

The injured people were admitted to the Morena District Hospital, said the officials.

"Around 30 passengers were onboard the bus at the time of the accident. They were going from Gwalior to Rajasthan for the darshan of Mehandipur Balaji," they added.

Dr Surendra Gurjar, RMO, Morena District Hospital said, "We received 25-30 patients in critical condition. Their treatment has begun. All our doctors and medical teams are working..."

The bus, carrying devotees, was going for darshan of Mehandipur Balaji and had left from Gwalior, said Inspector Alok Parihar.

"The injured have been admitted to the hospital here. They are receiving the best possible treatment. They have been shifted to the wards..," he added.

Also read: JNU student goes on indefinite strike against administration's inaction over sexual harassment complaint