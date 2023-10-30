MP elections: BJP delegation meets CEO, alleges deliberate removal of party flags by officials

Follow us on Image Source : X/BJP Union Minister Bhupender Yadav led BJP Delegation meets the CEO

MP elections: The Madhya Pradesh BJP unit alleged that some officials at the district level were deliberately removing the party's flags and the symbol from vehicles of BJP workers and private houses. Upset with the development, a BJP delegation on Monday approached the Madhya Pradesh chief electoral officer to raise the issue.

The delegation sought a direction from the CEO to officials to allow party flags and symbols on vehicles and private buildings arguing the installation of the party flag and the poll symbol (lotus) is not a violation of the poll code.

The Chief Electoral Officer has agreed to BJP's demand and assured that a circular would be issued and the matter taken up with the concerned officials, said Union Minister Bhupender Yadav, who is the BJP incharge of Madhya Pradesh assembly elections.

“We have submitted a memorandum to the election commission demanding that officials must be instructed not to remove flags from private two-wheelers and houses. Installing the party flag and symbols doesn't violate the model code of conduct. Some officials have deliberately removed our party symbol,” Yadav, who led the deligation told reporters after meeting the CEO.

He said the BJP has also submitted a copy of the letter from the election commission which has allowed BJP workers to display the party flag on their private vehicles and properties in accordance with the rule.

Yadav claimed the CEO has acknowledged the BJP's grievances and told the delegation that such a provision already exists in the poll code.

The memorandum also mentioned Rule 13 of the model code of conduct and its sub-sections, which allow party workers to display the party's flag and symbol on their private vehicles and houses out of their own free will.

The polling for the 230-member Madhya Pradesh legislative assembly will take place on November 17, and votes will be counted on December 3.

