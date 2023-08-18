Madhya Pradesh: Two killed, six injured in Indore as security guard opens fire after argument over dogs

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Two killed in Indore as security guard opens fire after argument over dogs

Madhya Pradesh crime news: Two persons died and six people sustained injuries when a man opened fired on some of his neighbours after an argument over pet dogs in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, police said on Friday (August 18). The accused was identified as Rajpal Rajawat who is employed as a security guard at a bank and resides in the Krishna Bagh colony of the city.

"Rajpal, a resident of Krishna Bagh colony, got into an argument with some neighbhours in his colony over pet dogs. As the argument escalated Rajawat went to the roof of his house and fired in the air and then at people standing below," Deputy Commissioner of Police, Amrendra Singh (Khajrana police station) said.

The DCP further added that six persons were injured and two were killed in the shooting.

"Eight persons received the gunshots among whom two persons, namely Rahul and Vimal died at the spot. Six of them sustained injuries who are undergoing treatment at a hospital", said DCP Singh.

The accused has been arrested and his gun was seized, the police said. The names of the deceased are Rahul and Vimal. Vimal has a salon in Nipania area and was married to Rahul's sister Aarti 8 years ago. He has two daughters while Rahul works in an office in the Lasudia area.

