Madhya Pradesh govt to provide gas cylinder at Rs 450 to PMUY consumers, 'Ladli Behna'

Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections: The Shivraj Singh Chouhan government in Madhya Pradesh has decided to provide cooking gas cylinders for Rs 450 to all the LPG connection holders under Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana and Chief Minister Ladli Behna Yojana.

According to the order, all LPG gas connection holders under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY), as well as those registered under the Chief Minister Ladli Behna Yojana, whose gas connections are in their own names, will be able to avail gas cylinder refills at Rs 450 from September 1, 2023.

The state government will bear the remaining cost of the cylinder. The outstanding amount for the gas cylinder will be credited to the accounts of Ladli Behna beneficiaries. The state government has issued an order outlining the process for this.

Who will get the benefit of the scheme?

Eligible beneficiaries for the gas cylinder refill at Rs 450 will include all LPG gas connection holders under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) and those registered under the Chief Minister Laadli Behna Yojana, whose gas connections are in their own names.

Eligible beneficiaries will receive a subsidy on a maximum of one refill per month. Eligible beneficiaries will need to purchase the refill from the oil company at the fixed market price. The remaining amount, after reducing the subsidy provided by the Indian government and the state government's determined selling price (Rs 450), will be transferred to the bank accounts linked to the eligible beneficiaries as a state subsidy.

How to register

The Ladli Bahana who already have a gas connection will be registered on the Chief Minister Laadli Behna Yojana portal. They may also be beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana. The registration process will take place at all centers designated for the Chief Minister Laadli Behna Yojana is done. The registration process will start from September 15.

For registration, a gas connection consumer number and LPG connection ID will be required. The registration ID for Chief Minister Laadli Behna Yojana will be generated under this scheme based on the data received from all oil companies for the identification of beneficiaries.

The information about registered beneficiaries will be displayed on the portal from September 25 and will be periodically updated.

How subsidy will be calculated?

For consumers under the Ujjwala Yojana, the data for gas connection holders and the refills received by them on a monthly basis will be made available to the department by the oil companies.

The calculation of the subsidy provided to the gas refill recipients for making refills available at the price of Rs 450 will be carried out by the department.

After calculating the subsidy amount, the total amount will be paid into the relevant oil company's bank account. The subsidy amount will be credited to the consumer's Aadhar-linked bank account by the oil company. The information about the subsidy payment to eligible beneficiaries by the oil company will be made available to the department.

From July 4, 2023, to August 3, 2023, the subsidy amount will also be transferred to the bank accounts of Prime Minister Ujjwala Yojana connection holders who have refilled their gas cylinders through the same process.

