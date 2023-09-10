MP Assembly elections: Laptops for students - CM Shivraj Chouhan's latest poll promise

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Jyotiraditya Scindia during a roadshow

Madhya Pradesh: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday announced Class XII students of government schools will get laptops if they score 60 per cent or above in the state boards. Earlier the criteria was 75 per cent. The announcement came ahead of the assembly polls in the state that are slated for later this year. CM Chouhan made the promise while he was addressing a 'Ladli Behna Yojana' event in Gwalior.

"Three top ranking students of schools in urban and rural areas will get scooters," he said. According to a report by PTI, earlier on July 20, the Madhya Pradesh government had transferred Rs 196.6 crore into the bank accounts of 78,641 students who secured 75 per cent or above in the state board Class XII exams for the purchase of laptops.

Women with tractors in their families added to Ladli Bahna Yojana's ambit

In addition, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also said the Madhya Pradesh government has inducted a category of women who were earlier deprived of Ladli Bahna Yojana's (LBY) benefits due to their families having tractors. He said with the addition of six lakh more women, the LBY scheme now counts 1.31 crore beneficiaries.

Chouhan informed about the new additions while transferring Rs 1,269 crore in accounts of 1.31 crore women beneficiaries of LBY on a single click at a function held in Gwalior. “The family of 1.25 crore sisters has now become even bigger. Now, by adding married sisters of 21 to 23 years of age group who were deprived of benefits of the Yojana due to having a tractor in their house, this scheme has now become a family of 1.31 crore sisters,” the chief minister said.

Dole was later raised by Rs 250

After initially announcing to provide Rs 1,000 to LBY beneficiaries, the dole was later raised by Rs 250 taking the amount to Rs 1,250. Chouhan transferred Rs 250 each to the accounts of beneficiaries on August 27 and the remaining Rs 1,000 was transferred on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, Chouhan, who is trying to reach out to various social groups ahead of assembly polls, said from October onwards, LBY beneficiaries will receive Rs 1,250 in their accounts. This scheme is bringing a change in the lives of women beneficiaries, he added.

He reiterated that eligible women will get an LPG cylinder for Rs 450 during the month of Sawan while the remaining amount will be paid by the state government. "The state government is making efforts to increase women's monthly income up to Rs 10,000," he said. Chouhan said he had prayed to Mahakaleshwar in Ujjain for adequate rain in the state and also performed puja at Achaleshwar Mahadev temple in Gwalior. “By the grace of God and blessings of all you sisters, it is raining in the state”, he added.

