Assembly elections: MP CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan to release fourth installment of Ladli Behna Yojana today

Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will deposit the fourth installment of Ladli Behna Yojana directly into the bank accounts of women on Sunday.

The Chief Minister posted a video on the social media platform X. While sharing this video, Shivraj Singh Chauhan remembered 10 moments and said, "My sisters, whenever I am with you, that moment automatically becomes special. Today is the day to meet you again because today is the 10th...I will meet you all at 2 pm and will also deposit money in your account. All of you be ready, like you, I am also very excited."

Rs 1269 crore to be transferred to accounts of 1.31 crore women

Shivraj Singh Chouhan's government will transfer the fourth installment of the Ladli Behna Yojana directly to women's bank accounts on September 10. At 2 PM today, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will transfer the fourth installment under this scheme. The CM will transfer Rs 1269 crore to the accounts of 1.31 crore women from Gwalior. "My dear sisters, it is my resolve that I will not let tears remain in the eyes of my sisters, my aim is to bring a smile to your faces. It is with this ‍ that I have planned Ladli Brahmin. Today I will transfer ₹ an amount of Rs 1269 crore to the accounts of my 1.31 crore dear sisters from Gwalior through a single click," he said.

Under the scheme, women in the 23-60 age group get Rs 1,000 per month if they are not income tax payees and the annual income of their families is less than Rs 2.5 lakh annually. The state government plans to gradually hike the amount to Rs 3,000 per month.

Earlier, Chouhan raised the financial aid given to women in the Ladli Behna scheme from Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,250 per month and also announced 35 per cent reservation for them in government jobs and providing gas cylinders for Rs 450. The CM also said the reservation for women in government jobs has been raised to 35 per cent from the current 30 per cent, while it will be 50 per cent in teachers' recruitment.

