Will Kamal Nath's 11 promises help Congress win in Madhya Pradesh? Here's list of guarantees

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections: BJP and Congress are actively trying to woo the public ahead of the upcoming Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections. Recently, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced a major initiative, stating that not only beneficiaries of the Ujjwala Yojana but also non-beneficiaries would receive domestic gas cylinders for Rs 450. Following this, Congress leader Kamal Nath also released a list of 11 promises for the public, which includes various welfare schemes.

What are the 11 promises of Kamal Nath?

Monthly incentive of Rs 1,500 for women LPG cylinder at Rs 500 Free electricity up to 100 units Write-off crop farmers' loan Restoration of old pension scheme Free electricity to farmers for five horsepower pumps for irrigation Waiver on farmers' old power bill 27 per cent reservation for OBC Electricity supply for 12 hours for irrigation Will conduct caste census Cases filed against farmers will be withdrawn

What announcement did Shivraj Singh Chouhan make?

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had also made a significant announcement, stating that domestic gas cylinders would be provided at a cost of Rs 450 not only to beneficiaries of the Ujjwala Yojana but also to non-beneficiaries.

The Madhya Pradesh Cabinet, on Saturday, took several important decisions, including launching the 'Mukhyamantri Ladli Behna Awas Yojana' with the aim of providing homes to families eligible in all categories, doubling the monthly honorarium for guest teachers, and implementing the 'Mob Lynching' Victim Compensation Scheme 2023.

In accordance with Supreme Court directives to the states, the Madhya Pradesh cabinet approved MP Mob Lynching Victim Compensation Scheme 2023. Under this scheme, mob lynching has been specified as killing of any person or persons by a group of five or more persons on grounds of religion, caste, sex, place of birth, language, food habits, sexual orientation, political affiliation, ethnicity or other such ground or grounds, an official said.

The cabinet also gave approval to the time scale and selection pay scale for doctors.

2018 assembly elections

In the November 2018 MP assembly polls, the Congress won 114 of 230 seats while the BJP finished second with 109 seats. The Congress formed a coalition government with the support of independents, BSP, and SP under Kamal Nath. However, it collapsed after 15 months when a string of Congress MLAs led by Jyotiraditya Scindia, now a Union minister, joined the BJP, paving the way for Chouhan's return as CM.

