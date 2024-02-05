Monday, February 05, 2024
     
MP: Indore man sets widow’s flat on fire in anger for not talking to him, arrested

The police said that the man threatened the widow over the phone and set her flat on fire for not talking to him. The accused was arrested on Monday.

Furious over a widow for not talking to him, a man allegedly set her flat on fire in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore, the police said, while adding that the man was arrested on Monday (February 5) for his act. The accused was identified as Tarun Dhaketa (32) who broke into the woman’s locked flat on February 3 night when she had gone to attend a birthday party, Kanadia police station in charge KP Yadav said.

"He set the flat on fire. The blaze was doused by fire brigade and police personnel. Dhaketa's act was caught on CCTV. The 34-year-old woman is a widow and knew him. However, she stopped talking to him some time ago," the official said.

"He was angry at her for this. Dhaketa informed her after he set the flat on fire. He had also issued threats to her over phone," Yadav added.

Dhaketa was charged under Indian Penal Code sections 457 (trespassing into premises by breaking into at night) and 436 (malignant use of inflammable substance with intent to burn down a building), Yadav said.

(With PTI inputs)

