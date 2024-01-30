Delhi: Woman brutally killed by partner on suspicion of ‘multiple affairs’, over 20 cuts found on body | READ

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Representative Image

Crime news: A woman was brutally murdered allegedly by her partner in the Shakur Basti area of the national capital over suspicion of multiple affairs, Delhi Police said on Monday (January 29). The accused was identified as Pandav Kumar who allegedly killed the victim with a sharp-edged weapon with which he slit her neck and inflicted over 20 cuts to her body, including the pubic area. The police said that both of them were known to each other for one and a half years. Pandav was arrested in connection with the murder.

Details of the incident

During interrogation, the accused disclosed that he is a school dropout and belongs to a poor family. He used to work as a labourer in Delhi and had friendship with the woman for the last one and a half years. He met her in his native village, i.e., Bihar, as the elder sister of the woman was married there, according to the police.

The police said that he had suspicions that the woman was having “multiple affairs” and “she was ignoring him” for the last few months. He decided to kill her to take revenge, for which he bought two knives from a local vendor at Rani Bagh market.

On January 25, the body of the woman, understood to be in a relationship with the accused, was found near the railway tracks in the Shakur Basti area of West Delhi.

Brutal murder of woman

The accused brutally murder the woman, who was between 25 and 30 years of age). The woman’s “almost every part of the deceased had a cut-mark injury caused by a sharp-edged weapon”, the police said.

When the police found the body of the woman, her neck was slit and over 20 cuts were there on her body, including in the pubic area, the police said, adding that a blood-stained broken knife and a blood-stained shaving blade were recovered from the spot.

Accordingly, a case under IPC section 302 was registered at Rani Bagh Police Station, and an investigation was taken up.

Police investigation

During the investigation, nearly 100 hours of CCTV footage were checked and analyzed; routes used by the accused were tracked, and local informers were activated to get clues about the murder, the police said.

Based on technical and local information, one suspected person, later identified as Pandav Kumar, a resident of Budh Vihar, Delhi, was arrested, police said.

How did the accused execute his plan?

The accused had called the woman at Budh Vihar Nala in north-west Delhi to execute his plan, and allured her to live together in a rented accommodation. However, when she denied the proposal, he took her to the railway yard and killed her with a knife, the police said.

"He attacked her several times, due to which she got injured and fell down; later, she died," as per police.

"The accused, after committing the murder, fled from the spot as per his plan," the police added.

