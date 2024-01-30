Delhi: 20-year-old forced to have unnatural sex, kills friend, crushes his face, arrested | DETAILS

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Representative Image

Crime news: A 20-year-old man killed his friend after he was allegedly forced to have unnatural sex, Delhi Police has said. The deceased was identified as Pramod Kumar Shukla, the accused as Rajesh. The incident took place on January 17 at DDA Park in the national capital when Shukla forced Rajesh, both of whom were friends, to have intimate relations with him. The police said that the body of Shukla was found at an isolated place in DDA Park, Mori Gate with blood on his mouth, cut mark above his eye.

“On January 19, a PCR call was received at Kashmere Gate police station. The caller stated that a body was lying in an isolated place in DDA Park, Mori Gate, and his face was crushed. The police found that an unknown body was lying unconscious in an isolated place in DDA Park, Mori Gate, with blood on his mouth and a cut mark above his eye and blood was scattered around the body,” DCP North Manoj Kumar Meena said on Monday (January 29).

The crime team of North District and the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team were called to the spot and the crime scene was inspected.

"After spot inspection, body was shifted to the hospital, where he was declared 'brought dead' by the doctor. Thereafter, the body was shifted and preserved at Mortuary 'Subzi Mandi'. Accordingly, a case u/s 302 IPC was registered at PS Kashmere Gate, and the investigation was taken up to trace the culprit," DCP Meena added.

How did the police catch the accused?

During the investigation, over 50 CCTV cameras near Khoya Mandi, Mori Gate of Kashmere Gate police station were analysed but no clue could be found.

The police deployed local intelligence to identify the deceased and inquired over 100 people.

Shukla was a resident of Village Rudurpura, District Jalon, Uttar Pradesh, and worked at Khoya Mandi in the shop of Rakesh Tomar and was residing in Rain Basera, situated at Mori Gate near Khoya Mandi, DCP Meena added.

The International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) number of the mobile phone of the deceased was obtained, and the IMEI search report was analysed.

The police discovered during the detailed analysis that one mobile number which was not so often used belonged to Rajesh who was a resident of Ghosai Chausa, Madhepura, Bihar.

Further during the investigation, it was revealed that the deceased was last seen with Rajesh. It also came to the fore that Pramod Shukla and Rajesh were friends and lived together in Rain Basera.

Shukla forces Rajesh to have unnatural sex

It came up during investigation that a scuffle took place between Rajesh and Shukla on January 17 at the DDA Park. Efforts were made to trace Rajesh to verify the facts and it was revealed that Rajesh had left the area on January 17 and gone to an unknown place.

On the basis of technical surveillance, the mobile number of Rajesh was obtained, and after a detailed analysis of CDR and the location of said mobile number, he was apprehended from Patna, Bihar, on January 26 and thereafter, he was brought to Kashmere Gate police station and interrogated.

Accused confesses to committing crime

Rajesh Kumar, the accused, confessed that he killed Shukla who was his friend. He said that Shukla used to pressure him to have unnatural sex which forced him to murder him.

“On January 17, he along with the deceased was drinking beer at an isolated place in DDA Park, behind Khoya Mandi. Shukla started pressuring him to have unnatural sex with him. No other person was present in DDA Park. When he denied having unnatural sex, a scuffle took place between him and the Shukla and he murdered Shukla,” the DCP said.

Rajesh was arrested in the case.

(With ANI inputs)

