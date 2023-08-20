Madhya Pradesh: First block of floating solar modules launched in Omkareshwar

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Floating solar modules

Madhya Pradesh: The first block of floating solar modules has been launched in Omkareshwar in Khandwa district of Madhya Pradesh. The launching of the 0.5 MW and 0.4 MW floating solar modules on Friday, August 18 marks a significant step towards harnessing the power of the sun while making efficient use of available resources.

According to a release, Amp Energy Green Seven Limited and SJVN Green Energy Limited launched the first block of solar modules of 0.5 MW and 0.4 MW at Omkareshwar on Friday, August 18.

Idea of developing a floating solar project

Rewa Ultra Mega Solar Limited (RUMSL) conceived the idea of developing a floating solar project in 2020. Since then, extensive efforts have been made in conducting technical due diligence and assessing the feasibility of developing the world's largest floating solar project on the Narmada river in Omkareshwar in the Khandwa district.

The floating solar project is being implemented under the 'Ultra Mega Renewable Energy Power Parks Scheme (UMREPP)' of MNRE (Ministry of New and Renewable Energy). The entire 600 MW of power generated from the Omkareshwar Floating Solar Project will be procured by the State Discoms (through Madhya Pradesh Power Management Company Limited). Hence, this project will also help the State to comply with the RPO (Renewable purchase obligation) target, the release added.

600 MW Omkareshwar project

It further states, the 600 MW Omkareshwar project is being developed into two phases. The first phase of 278 MW capacity is proposed to be completed by November 2023. This Omkareshwar project would be one of the multi-purpose projects in the country where in addition to the existing utilities such as irrigation and hydropower generation, solar energy will also be generated along with the promotion to tourism.

With abundant sunlight and a large water surface area, Omkareshwar presents an ideal setting for the implementation of floating solar panels. This technology not only makes productive use of underutilised water bodies but also addresses the land constraints faced by traditional solar installations. Floating solar panels, also known as floating photovoltaics, involve placing solar panels on water bodies such as lakes, reservoirs, and dams, the release read.

Advantages of Solar Project

Principal Secretary New and Renewable Energy and Chairperson RUMSL Sanjay Dubey has said that Solar Project has many advantages over ground-mounted solar projects such as higher energy generation, reduced evaporation of water, saving in useful land, minimal R & R (Repeatability and Reproducibility) etc.

Collaborative efforts between central and state government

The launch of floating solar panels in Omkareshwar involves a collaborative effort between central and state government agencies, renewable energy companies, and environmental organisations. The launch of the first block of solar modules has inked the success of the long journey Madhya Pradesh has visioned for in its policy of adopting new and innovative renewable energy solutions for adding 20 GW capacity by 2027. The success of Omkareshwar Floating Solar project will establish the leadership in Renewable Energy in the World, the release added.

(with inputs from ANI)