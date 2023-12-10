MP man crushes puppy under feet, Shivraj assures 'consequences' after Union Minister's intervention

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Screenshot of the viral video in which a man can be seen crushing a puppy under his feet.

A distressing incident captured on camera has surfaced, depicting a man brutally assaulting and crushing a puppy under his feet. The shocking video, believed to be from Guna, Madhya Pradesh, has circulated widely on social media. Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia urged Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to intervene following the viral video. (Warning: Graphic content in the video may be disturbing; viewer discretion is advised).

Expressing his concern, Scindia stated, "This is horrifying and disturbing. There is no doubt that the man should be penalised for this barbarism. @ChouhanShivraj Ji, may please see," in response to the video posted on X.

Taking prompt action, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan termed the incident "horrifying" and pledged "consequences" for the perpetrator.

"Deeply disturbed by the horrifying incident. Swift and strict action will be taken to ensure justice is served," Chouhan asserted in response to Scindia's post. He added, "We unequivocally condemn such acts of barbarism, and the individual responsible will face the consequences."

This incident follows another shocking case in October, where a dog was brutally killed by hanging from an iron-grill gate using a leash and ropes at a dog training centre in MP's Misrod. The CCTV footage of the employees committing the crime was initially deleted but later recovered by the police with the help of the cyber cell. The incident had sparked outrage and condemnation from the public.

The swift response from both Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan underscores the gravity of the situation and the collective call for justice in instances of animal cruelty.

