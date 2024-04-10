Lok Sabha Elections: EC announces new voting date for MP's Betul after BSP candidate dies | Check here

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The image has been used for representative purposes only.

The Election Commission (EC) on Wednesday made the decision to postpone the Lok Sabha election in the Betul constituency of Madhya Pradesh. Initially scheduled for April 26 in phase two, the election has been rescheduled to take place in the third phase on May 7. This decision came after the unfortunate passing of the BSP candidate Ashok Bhalavi. The Election Commission cited Section 52 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, as the legal basis for the "adjournment" of the election.

How did the BSP candidate die?

According to the Commission, the BSP candidate passed away on April 9, prompting the returning officer to postpone the electoral process. If a candidate of a recognised national or state party dies before the poll, the election is adjourned to allow the party to identify and field a fresh candidate. Bhalavi suffered a heart attack and he was dead by the time he was brought to the hospital.

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) is a recognised national party. "The Commission has decided to hold the adjourned poll in 29-Betul (ST) PC of Madhya Pradesh in 3rd Phase (May 7) of General Election to Lok Sabha, 2024," it said.

Candidates in fray at Betul seat

Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) incumbent MP from Betul, Durga Das Uikey, has once again been fielded from the constituency, while the Congress has fielded Ramu Tekam. Betul was originally slated to vote in the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections on April 26, along with Tikamgarh, Damoh, Khajuraho, Satna, Rewa, and Hoshangabad seats.

Lok Sabha elections 2024

The seven-phase Lok Sabha polls will kick off on April 19 with the counting of votes set to take place on June 4 as Prime Minister Narendra Modi makes a bid for a third consecutive term in office. Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said over 97 crore voters – 49.7 crore males and 47.1 crore females – were eligible to cast their vote in the polling process spread over 44 days and across 10.5 lakh polling booths. The elections will begin on April 19 followed by subsequent phases on April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1.

(With inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ: Madhya Pradesh: BSP's Lok Sabha candidate from Betul dies of cardiac arrest, elections postponed