Digvijaya Singh likely to contest Lok Sabha polls, Arun Yadav to challenge Jyotiraditya Scindia: Sources

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh is likely to contest Lok Sabha elections from the Rajgarh seat, said the sources on Thursday, adding the grand old party may field Arun Yadav in Guna constituency to challenge Union Minister and BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia.

The Rajgarh seat has been a stronghold of BJP since 2004. BJP leader Rodmal Nagar won the seat twice in the Lok Sabha elections 2014 and 2019. The BJP backed Nagar for the third time. For Singh, it would not be an easy fight on BJP turf. Moreover, Scindia lost his last Lok Sabha contest from Bhopal seat against BJP leader Pragya Singh Thakur in 2019.

For Scindia, it would be a litmus test of his charisma as he is contesting for the first time on BJP's ticket.

Kantilal Bhuria may contest elections from Jhabua, the said.

The top Congress leadership has been holding deliberations on the party's candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections for the last few days.

The meeting of the Central Election Committee headed by party chief Mallikarjun Kharge was attended by former Congress president Sonia Gandhi and other members of the panel.

Sources said candidates from states of Karnataka, Telangana, Puducherry, Madhya Pradesh, and Gujarat were also discussed during the meeting, besides candidates for assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh and Sikkim.

A total of around 60 to 70 Lok Sabha candidates were discussed during the meeting. The Congress has so far announced 82 candidates for the seven-phase Lok Sabha polls beginning April 19.