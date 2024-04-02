Lok Sabha Election 2024: BJP to record 29-0 score in Madhya Pradesh, Nakul Nath may lose Chhindwara

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and senior Congress leader Kamal Nath with son Nakul.

Lok Sabha Elections Opinion Poll 2024: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to win all the 29 Lok Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, according to India TV-CNX opinion poll.

According to the survey, the Congress which managed to win just a single seat Chhindwara in 2019 general elections in the state, may not able to secure it this time.

In 2019 also, Nakul Nath contested from Chhindwara and defeated BJP candidate Nathan Shah. In the forthcoming polls, the Congress has once again pitted Nakul against BJP's Vivek 'Bunty' Sahu in the same constituency, but as per the poll survey, it's going to be a tough contest for him.

On the other side, former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who has been fielded by the BJP from Vidisha, is likely to win the seat.

Madhya Pradesh has a total of 29 Lok Sabha seats. Polling in the state will take place in the first four phases including April 19, April 26, May 7, and May 13.

A look at Lok Sabha seats in the state: Sidhi, Shahdol, Jabalpur, Mandla, Balaghat, Chhindwara, Bhind, Dewas, Mandla, Mandsour, Rajgarh, Ratlam, Ujjain, Morena, Bhind, Gwalior, Guna, Sagar, Vidisha, Bhopal, Rajgarh, Dewas, Ujjain, Mandsour, Ratlam, Dhar, Indore, Khargone, and Khandwa.

