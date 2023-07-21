Follow us on Image Source : FILE MP: Three killed in lightning strikes in Raisen district

Three persons were killed in incidents of lightning strikes in Madhya Pradesh's Raisen district, an official said on Friday.

The deaths were reported from different parts of the district on Thursday evening, additional superintendent of police (ASP) Amrit Meena said.

Two men were killed in Nishankheda village, while a 28-year-old man died in Sunari village due to lightning strikes, he said, adding that further probe is underway.

