  4. MP: Three killed in lightning strikes in Raisen district

The deaths were reported from different parts of the district on Thursday evening, additional superintendent of police (ASP) Amrit Meena said.

PTI Reported By: PTI Bhopal Published on: July 21, 2023 13:35 IST
Three persons were killed in incidents of lightning strikes in Madhya Pradesh's Raisen district, an official said on Friday.

Two men were killed in Nishankheda village, while a 28-year-old man died in Sunari village due to lightning strikes, he said, adding that further probe is underway. 

