Kailash Vijayvargiya meets Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan a day ahead of legislative party meeting

The BJP's central observers-- Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, OBC Morcha head K Laxman and secretary Asha Lakra-- are expected to in Bhopal at 11 am on Monday. The meeting is expected to begin at 4 pm on Monday and the name of CM may be announced by 7 pm.

Bhopal Updated on: December 10, 2023 20:15 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV MLA Kailash Vijayvargiya meets Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Bhopal: Newly elected MLA Kailash Vijayvargiya on Sunday met Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, a day ahead of the legislature party meeting where the name of the CM will be finaslised in the presence of BJP’s central observers.

Vijayvargiya said that it was a courtesy visit. During his meeting, the BJP leader congratulated the Chief Minister on BJP's victory in Madhya Pradesh. "Today, I paid a courtesy visit to Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Ji Chauhan at the Chief Minister's residence in Bhopal and congratulated him on BJP's victory in Madhya Pradesh," said Vijayvargiya.

 

