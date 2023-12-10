Kailash Vijayvargiya meets Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan a day ahead of legislative party meeting

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV MLA Kailash Vijayvargiya meets Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Bhopal: Newly elected MLA Kailash Vijayvargiya on Sunday met Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, a day ahead of the legislature party meeting where the name of the CM will be finaslised in the presence of BJP’s central observers.

Vijayvargiya said that it was a courtesy visit. During his meeting, the BJP leader congratulated the Chief Minister on BJP's victory in Madhya Pradesh. "Today, I paid a courtesy visit to Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Ji Chauhan at the Chief Minister's residence in Bhopal and congratulated him on BJP's victory in Madhya Pradesh," said Vijayvargiya.