Watch video: Crocodile enters home in Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur, stuns villagers

In a bizarre incident in the Narayangarh area of Mandsaur district, Madhya Pradesh, a massive crocodile found its way into a kitchen, leaving the residents in shock. The revelation unfolded as the women of the house went to prepare tea in the morning, only to find the crocodile comfortably seated on the gas stove. The startling news quickly spread throughout the village of Kalyakhedi, creating a buzz among the locals. The incident took place in the home of Prabhulal Gurjar, where reconstruction work was underway. The crocodile entered the house easily, as the door had not been installed yet.

Upon receiving information about the intrusion, the entire area experienced a sense of panic. The villagers promptly notified the forest department, and within an hour, officials arrived at the scene fully prepared. After a strenuous effort, the forest department successfully rescued the crocodile and released it into the Chambal River.

This unusual encounter left the residents bewildered, emphasizing the need for heightened awareness and safety measures in areas prone to wildlife intrusions. The incident serves as a reminder of the coexistence between humans and wildlife, prompting local authorities to take necessary precautions to prevent such occurrences in the future.

