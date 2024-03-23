Congress announces 12 candidates for Madhya Pradesh, fields Digvijaya Singh from Rajgarh | Check list

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Digvijaya Singh fielded from Rajgarh in fresh list released by Congress

Congress on Saturday released the fourth list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, scheduled to take place from April 19. The party has fielded Digvijaya Singh from Rajgarh while Arun Shrivastava has been fielded from Bhopal.

Madhya Pradesh is set to witness polling in four phases beginning from April 19 for the much-awaited general elections. The Election Commission on Saturday (March 16) announced the dates for the 18th General Elections in the country. The counting of votes will take place on June 4.

Here is the list of candidates:

SAGAR - Guddu Raja Bundela REWA - Nilam Mishra SHAHDOL (ST) - Phundelal Singh Marko JABALPUR - Dinesh Yadav BALAGHAT - Samrat Saraswat HOSHANGABAD - Sanjay Sharma BHOPAL - Arun Shrivastav RAJGARH - Digvijaya Singh UJJAIN (SC) - Mahesh Parmar MANDSOUR - Dilip Singh Gurjar RATLAM (ST) - Kantilal Bhuria INDORE - Akshay Bam

Digvijaya Singh represented Rajgarh in the Lok Sabha in 1984 and 1991 before becoming the chief minister of Madhya Pradesh. Singh's home town Raghogarh is part of this LS seat. He will be up against the BJP's Rodmal Nagar, who won from the seat in 2014 and 2019. Singh, a former chief minister, was defeated in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from Bhopal by BJP's Pragya Singh Thakur, an accused in the Malegaon blast case, by a huge margin of 3.65 lakh votes.

The Congress has fielded Akshay Bam from Indore and Arun Shrivastava from Bhopal, while it has given tickets to Phundelal Singh Marko, sitting MLA of Pushprajgarh, from Shahdol (ST) LS seat, and Tarana MLA Mahesh Parmar from Ujjain. Bhuria, who has been given a ticket from Ratlam, has been MP from the seat for five terms but tasted defeat in the 2019 polls at the hands of BJP's Guman Singh Damor by margin of more than 90,000 votes.

What is the schedule for the Lok Sabha elections?

Earlier, the Election Commission said 102 constituencies will go for polls in the first phase on April 19, followed by 89 constituencies in the second phase on April 26. The third phase will be held on May 7, the fourth on May 13, the fifth on May 20, the sixth on May 25 and the seventh and the last phase on June 1. In the first phase, 102 constituencies will go for polls, 89 constituencies in the second phase, 94 constituencies in the third, 96 in the fourth phase, 49 in the fifth phase, 57 in the sixth phase and 57 in the seventh phase.

