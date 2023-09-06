Madhya Pradesh: Stone pelting at BJP's Jan Ashirwad Yatra, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan accuses Congress

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan during a roadshow in Manasa, in Neemuch district. (Representational image)

Madhya Pradesh Elections 2023: Stone pelting was reported at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Jan Ashirwad Yatra in Madhya Pradesh's Neemuch. Six people have been detained and 19 cases are registered.

The incident took place when BJP's Jan Ashirwad Yatra reached Rawalikui village of Manasa assembly, some villagers surrounded it.

At that time, BJP General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, MP Sudhir Gupta, BJP District President Pawan Patidar, Yatra in-charge Banshilal Gurjar, Manasa MLA Anirudh Madhav Maru were present. They were taken out by the security as the situation got escalated.

Seeing that the Yatra was being flagged off, the crowd started pelting stones. Three policemen were injured while nine vehicles were damaged.

BJP accused Congress for stone pelting

BJP state president VD Sharma has described the stone pelting incident as a well-planned conspiracy by the Congress and demanded a strict action against the culprits. The incident is being probed by top officials including Neemuch SP Amit Kumar Tolani.

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan slams Congress

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that the BJP is getting support and peoples' blessings.

Kamal Nath had talked about stones earlier which increases the doubt... we have given probe instructions in the matter... Congress will not get any success through these acts... the BJP will get massive security, said CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

