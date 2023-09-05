'Corruption Nath': Amit Shah's dig at ex-CM Kamal Nath, accuses him of closing welfare schemes for poor

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Union Home Minister Amit Shah during the launch of the BJPs Jan Ashirwad Yatra, in Mandla district, Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh Elections 2023: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday called Madhya Pradesh former Chief Minister and Congress leader Kamal Nath as 'Corruption Nath' saying the latter closed over 50 poor welfare schemes.

"More than 51 poor welfare schemes were closed by this Corruption Nath... CMO became the money collection office. Congress Working Committee became a 'Corruption Working Committee'..." said Amit Shah.

The Union Minister made the statement in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh as he flagged off BJP's 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' from Sheopur. He will also flag off party's mass outreach programme in Gwalior also later in the day.

On Wednesday, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari will flag off another leg of the Jan Ashirwad Yatra from Khandwa.

Assembly elections in the state are due to be held in Madhya Pradesh later this year.

On Sunday, Amit Shah lashed out at opposition I.N.D.I.A. bloc over DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin's remarks against 'Sanatan Dharma', accusing them of insulting 'Sanatan Dharma' for votebank and appeasement politics.

Alleging that 'Sanatan Dharma' is against equality and social justice, Tamil Nadu Youth Welfare Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin has said it should be eradicated.

Shah said DMK leaders, including the Tamil Nadu chief minister's son, are saying that 'Sanatan Dharma' should be abolished. He also accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of calling Hindu organisations more dangerous than the Lashkar-e-Taiba.

"These people have talked about 'Sanatan Dharma' for votebank appeasement. They have insulted ('Sanatan Dharma')," BJP leader Shah said at a public rally at Beneshwar Dham in Dungarpur district on the launch of the party's Parivartan Yatra in poll-bound Rajasthan.

ALSO READ | Jairam Ramesh claims G20 invite mentions 'President of Bharat' instead of 'President of India', sparks debate

ALSO READ | Sanatan Dharma row: 262 signatories including 14 ex-judges write to CJI Chandrachud on Udhayanidhi's remarks