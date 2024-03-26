Bhojshala complex: Hindus offer prayers at medieval-era monument as ASI survey continues

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Bhojshala complex

The members of the Hindu community on Tuesday offered prayers at the disputed Bhojshala complex in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district. The prayers took place amid the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI)'s court-mandated survey.

As per an ASI order of April 7, 2003, Hindus are allowed to worship inside the Bhojshala complex every Tuesday, while Muslims are allowed to offer namaz at the site on Fridays. The site is also known as Kamal Maula Mosque complex.

Hindu devotees started reaching the iconic monument at 7.15 am before the start of the survey.

ASI's ‘scientific survey’ underway

The MP High Court directed the ASI to carry out within six weeks a ‘scientific survey’ of the Bhojshala complex on March 11.

Bhojshala complex, a medieval-era monument that Hindus believe is a temple of Goddess Vagdevi (Saraswati) and the Muslim community calls Kamal Maula Mosque, witnessed traditional worship amid tight security today.

Acting on the court directives, the ASI team, accompanied by senior police and administrative officials, on March 22 began its survey at the disputed complex in the tribal-dominated district.

Balveer Singh, vice president of Bhoj Utsav Samiti, said that the ASI survey will bring out a better solution to the dispute.

He claimed that this was a temple of Maa Saraswati and demanded that it be given to Hindus.

It is believed that Raja Bhoj, a Hindu king, had installed the statue of Vagdevi in Bhojshala in 1034 AD. Hindu groups say the British took this statue to London in 1875.

(With PTI inputs)

Also read: 'Varun Gandhi welcome to join Congress': Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury after BJP denies him ticket