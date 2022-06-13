Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Vastu Tips: Putting THIS picture in the kitchen brings monetary benefits

Know from Indu Prakash in Vastu Shastra today about putting a picture in the kitchen. The kitchen is the most important place in the house because it is our Annapurna. Therefore, it is very important to take care of its beauty and good luck. There must be a picture of Mother Annapurna in the kitchen.

Also, put a beautiful picture full of fruits and vegetables in your kitchen. By putting these pictures in the kitchen, there is never any shortage of money and food in the house. The grain stocks are always full and there is happiness and prosperity in the house.

Apart from this, if your kitchen is not built in the south-east or south direction according to Vastu or there is any other problem related to Vastu, then in the north-east of the kitchen, that is, the vermilion-coloured Ganesh ji, that is, Heram Ganesh ji. The picture should be taken.