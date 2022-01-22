Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Vastu Tips: Know why keeping money in North direction is beneficial

Believe it or not, the tips of Vastu Shastra definitely help out a lot. Be it buying of a new item, or construction of a house/office, placement of decorative material or storage of money, the way each and everything should be done has been mentioned in the rule book of the Vastu Shastra. In today's Vastu Shastra, we will talk about the direction in which the money should be kept in your house if you don't have a specific locker for the same.

Everyone does not have a separate vault or cupboard to keep the money or it is difficult for them to do so. Those people should choose the north direction to keep their money. Keeping the money in the north direction improves the economic condition of the person. You can make a place for money in the north direction of any room in your house, but keep in mind that the room in which you are keeping money should be safe from security point of view.