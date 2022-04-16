Vastu Tips: Do not get toilet constructed in THIS direction for better results

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Vastu tips for building a toilet in your house

In Vastu Shastra, Acharya Indu Prakash talks about the things to keep in while constructing a toilet in your house and why a bathroom should not be built in certain directions. According to Vastu Shastra, toilet should not be constructed in the North-West direction. But in case there is no option then by taking some precautions, you can get the toilet or its mourning pit constructed in this direction.

For this, first of all, it should be seen that the pit of the mounting pit should not be in the north-west but should be shifted slightly towards west or north and the same condition should be for the toilet.

Secondly, if you have a toilet in the North-West direction in your house, then you should be very careful while taking a loan. Loans should be taken in those constellations in which the debt should be removed quickly. One should be very careful while dealing with the father. The tenant in the house should be very careful and should keep control of his mind. White color should be done in this direction and white flower pots should be kept in this direction in the beginning of winter.