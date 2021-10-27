Vastu Tips: Use THIS colour marble for floor in east direction

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Representative image

Today in Vastu Shastra , know from Acharya Indu Prakash about the colour of the floor in the east direction. According to Vastu Shastra, it is considered good to have green colour in the east. Therefore, by trying, the colour of the stone of the east-facing floor should also be green in colour or in which green aura is visible.

By doing this, the people of the house get a lot of benefits and especially the elder son of the house. The eldest son of the house gets maximum benefit by putting a green stone in the east direction or keeping any other green thing. The pace of his life always remains the same. No matter what happens in life, he always finds a way out of it.