Vastu Tips: Never paint this color in south-east direction, it will create problems for family members

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NEWTONANDWORTHY Vastu Tips: Never paint this color in south-east direction, it will create problems for your family

In Vastu shastra today, Acharya Indu Prakash tells us whether yellow color can be done in the south-east direction of the house. If yes, what are its benefits, and if not, why? Getting yellow color in the south-east direction will not bring any special benefits.

By using yellow color the elements of the directions associated with this color are definitely harmed i.e. head of the family and mother's health.

Yellow color is related to the south-east direction, the middle of the house and to some extent the north-east of the house and the elements associated with these directions are sure to be harmed by getting yellow color in the angle of fire.

Deficiency of minerals and vitamins, stomach related problems to the head of the family, pain in hands, problems for younger son and frequent obstructions in life start happening, so try not to use yellow in the southeast direction.