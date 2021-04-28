Image Source : FREEPIK Vastu Tips: Keeping elephant idols like this at home fills married life with love, happiness and prosperity

In Vastu Shastra today, learn from Acharya Indu Prakash about placing an elephant pair in the room of husband and wife. Keeping an elephant statue in the bedroom increases love and respect between husband and wife. In addition to the bedroom, a picture of Lakshmi Ma sitting between two elephants raised with a trunk at the door of the vault should be painted and the room in the vault should be painted cream or off white. Due to this, happiness and prosperity prevail in the family and the financial condition is strengthened.

To avoid economic crisis, put soil under the elephant's foot in the well. But if you want to increase your memory, then make 6 tablets by mixing that soil with ghee and water and put vermilion in it and keep it in a box and keep it hidden in the south-west direction of your room.

On the other hand, if you want to conquer your enemies, solve everything without fighting and fights, then you should donate the bead to the Mahavat of Elephant.