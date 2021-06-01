Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BAYVIEWGARDENCENTRE/DAWNTIPPS Vastu Tips: Keep these things in mind while installing fountain inside the house

In Vastu Shastra, today learn from Acharya Indu Prakash about waterfall inside the house. Some people do not have space for garden area outside in their homes, so they can get small size waterfall or fountain installed inside the house.

You can also get it installed in the drawing room of the house. To install a fountain inside the house, the north-east direction should be chosen. Due to this, the avenues of progress are always open in the family. Water is also one of the five elements of the earth. Keeping a balance in all these is very necessary for the development of life and fountain in the house promotes the water element.

One more thing that it should always be flowing. Because a stopped fountain causes financial loss. Seeing the flowing water, the person who entered the house due to stress also becomes happy, there is positive energy in it.