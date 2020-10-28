Vastu Tips: If your house is small, keep these things in mind while putting mirrors

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MORGANPAIGEWALKER If your house is small, keep these things in mind while putting mirrors

Acharya Indu Prakash talks about the benefits of putting mirrors in a small house and things you should keep in mind. For people whose house is built in a very small space or if the size of the rooms made in the house is very small or if the house or room seems full due to the belongings, then in such a situation, to make the house appear a little spacious, a big mirror can be placed on the north or east direction wall or in the north-east corner of the house.

You can also put a dressing table in your room in this direction, but keep in mind that the mirror should not be too heavy. The lighter the mirror, the better the image of the room will be. This will not make the room appear too narrow for other people visiting in the house as well.

