Vastu Tips: Do not put a clock in this direction at home or office by mistake to avoid negative effects

Today in Vastu Shastra, know in which direction the clock should not be placed. Just as putting a clock in the right direction gives good results, similarly if a clock is placed in the wrong direction at home or office, it can bring negative results for you. So it is very important to choose the right direction.

According to Vastu Shastra, the clock should not be placed on the south wall of the house or office, because the south direction is considered to be the direction of Yama and in Hindu scriptures Yama is considered the god of death.

By putting a clock in this direction, obstacles start coming in the way of business and the vehicle of development gets stuck in the middle. Along with this, there is also a negative effect on the people of the house.

Apart from the south direction of the house, do not put a clock on the main door of the house. In Vastu Shastra, this discussion was about the direction of placing a clock in the house or office. Hope you will definitely fix the Vastu of your home or office by adopting these Vastu tips.