Vastu Tips: Do not keep these things in south-west direction to avoid monetary loss

In Vastu Shastra today, learn from Acharya Indu Prakash about the relationship between debt and the luminous floor. If the floor or mirror of south-west, west-north or central part is shining and showing more depth, then it is indicative of destruction of wealth.

If there is any such situation in your house, then to avoid it, the burden of debt can be avoided by laying thick carpet or carpet etc. on the floor. While placing mirrors on the floor in the southwest, the floor appears elevated.

Which is helpful in getting rid of debt, but keep in mind that do not forget the reverse mirror, forgetting towards north or east direction. Otherwise, debt goes on debt because the mirror in the wrong direction becomes a factor of Vastu defects.