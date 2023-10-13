Tamil Nadu-Sri Lanka ferry service begins tomorrow. Check ticket prices and offers here

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER The Tamil Nadu-Sri Lanka ferry service begins tomorrow.

Tomorrow marks the start of a new era in transportation between India and Sri Lanka as the much-awaited Tamil Nadu-Sri Lanka ferry service is all set to begin. The ferry will operate between Nagapattinam in Tamil Nadu to Sri Lanka, making it the first direct sea route between the two countries in decades.

This ferry service is a great opportunity for people from both countries to travel conveniently between India and Sri Lanka without having to take flights or go through other means of transportation. Not only will it make travel faster and more economical, but it will also help strengthen the cultural ties between the two nations.

According to the ANI report, the ticket fee for going to Sri Lanka was earlier fixed at ₹7670 per person ( ₹6500 18% GST), the officials of the Nagapattinam Shipping Harbour Department said on Thursday that they have fixed a fee of ₹2800 ( ₹2375 18% tax) as an inaugural offer for passengers who are travelling on the ferry on October 14th (one day). The fare is 75% off the current price.

As per the official, so far 30 passengers have already booked the trip at this offer price.

The journey from Tamil Nadu to Srilanka about a 111 km stretch will be covered in three hours.

The company has also taken into consideration several safety measures such as adhering to strict hygiene protocols and ensuring adequate social distancing while onboard the ferry. Passengers will also be required to get tested for COVID-19 before boarding the ferry and wear masks during their journey.

This new ferry service is expected to prove beneficial for both countries, not only by promoting tourism but also by facilitating trade, business, and employment opportunities. The service is expected to attract more tourists from both countries who were unable to travel due to various restrictions imposed due to the pandemic situation. It has also been reported that the service could see an increase in freight traffic between India and Sri Lanka in the days ahead.

(With ANI Inputs)

