Planning a trip to Leh? Top 5 places you must visit

Are you planning a trip to Leh? If yes, then you are in for a treat as Leh is a beautiful destination with plenty of places to explore. Here are the top 5 places you must visit when you travel to Leh:

Pangong Tso Lake: Located at an altitude of 4,225 meters, Pangong Tso Lake is one of the most beautiful places to visit in Leh. It is a high-altitude lake situated between India and China which makes it all the more appealing. You can enjoy stunning views of the lake from any of the nearby points around it. From boating to camping you can enjoy various activities here.

Nubra Valley: Nestled between the Karakoram and Ladakh mountain ranges, Nubra Valley is known for its spectacular landscapes. You can explore the sand dunes and the snow-capped peaks of the valley for an amazing experience. The valley also has two rivers, Shyok and Nubra, which offer some great spots for camping and exploring.

Khardung La Pass: Khardung La Pass is one of the highest motorable mountain passes in the world that offers breathtaking views of the Himalayas. It is situated at an altitude of 5,359 meters and is a must-visit place when in Leh. You can take pictures and enjoy the beauty of nature while at this pass.

Stok Kangri Trek: Stok Kangri Trek is one of the most popular treks in India and a great way to explore Leh’s picturesque landscapes. This trek takes you through lush green meadows, snow-covered mountains, beautiful rivers and streams, and some amazing views of the Himalayas. It provides a great opportunity to witness the traditional culture and lifestyle of Ladakhis as well.

Hemis National Park: Hemis National Park is home to some rare species of animals such as snow leopard and Tibetan wolf. This national park offers some wonderful trekking routes where you can witness stunning landscapes and wildlife. You can even spot some rare species such as musk deer and blue sheep while trekking here.

These are some of the top places that you must visit when planning a trip to Leh. All these places offer some amazing views and experiences that are sure to make your trip even more memorable. So what are you waiting for? Start packing your bags and make your way to Leh!

