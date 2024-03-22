Looking to travel to Bhutan? 5 must-visit places to explore in Druk Yul

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE 5 must-visit places to explore in Bhutan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, March 22, 2024, arrived in Paro, Bhutan for a two-day State visit, highlighting the enduring bond between India and Bhutan. Bhutan, famously known as the Land of the Thunder Dragon, is a mesmerizing destination nestled in the heart of the Eastern Himalayas. Renowned for its pristine landscapes, rich culture, and spiritual ambience, Bhutan offers a unique and enchanting travel experience for adventurers and culture enthusiasts alike. If you're planning a trip to this mystical kingdom, here are five must-visit places to explore in Druk Yul.

Paro valley:

Paro Valley, located in the western part of Bhutan, is a picturesque destination adorned with terraced fields, traditional Bhutanese houses, and historic sites. One of the valley's highlights is the iconic Paro Taktsang, also known as the Tiger's Nest Monastery. This revered location, perched atop a cliff, provides stunning views of the neighbouring valleys and mountains. Visitors can embark on a hike to reach the monastery, immersing themselves in both natural beauty and spiritual tranquillity.

Thimphu:

Thimphu, the capital of Bhutan, is a thriving centre for government, business, and culture. Despite its status as a modern city, Thimphu has preserved its traditional charm, evident in its architectural style and daily way of life. Travellers can explore attractions such as the Tashichho Dzong, a majestic fortress-monastery that serves as the seat of Bhutan's government and the National Memorial Chorten, a revered Buddhist stupa. Additionally, Thimphu offers opportunities to witness traditional Bhutanese arts and crafts at the weekend market and explore the rich cultural heritage at various museums and galleries.

Punakha valley:

Punakha Valley, located at a lower altitude than many other parts of Bhutan, boasts a subtropical climate and lush greenery. The valley is renowned for the Punakha Dzong, an architectural masterpiece that sits at the confluence of two rivers. Built in the 17th century, it served as the seat of government until the capital was moved to Thimphu. Visitors can explore the intricately decorated halls, courtyards, and temples within the dzong, as well as enjoy leisurely walks amidst the scenic beauty of the surrounding countryside.

Bumthang valley:

Nestled amidst the central Himalayas, Bumthang Valley is often referred to as the "spiritual heartland" of Bhutan. This serene region is dotted with ancient monasteries, sacred temples, and sacred sites, making it a haven for spiritual seekers and cultural enthusiasts. Highlights of Bumthang include the Jakar Dzong, Jambay Lhakhang, Kurje Lhakhang, and Tamshing Lhakhang, each offering insight into Bhutan's rich religious heritage and architectural prowess. Travelers can also explore the idyllic countryside, dotted with apple orchards, traditional farmhouses, and pristine forests.

Chele la pass:

Situated at an altitude of 3,988 meters, Chele La Pass is the highest motorable pass in Bhutan, offering panoramic views of snow-capped mountains, lush valleys, and pristine forests. The journey to the pass is a scenic delight, winding through rhododendron forests and alpine meadows, making it a must-visit destination for nature lovers and photography enthusiasts.

