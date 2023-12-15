Friday, December 15, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Lifestyle
  4. Travel
  5. Kenya announces visa-free entry for all: 5 best places to visit

Kenya announces visa-free entry for all: 5 best places to visit

With visa-free entry, Kenya beckons travellers to explore its diverse landscapes, wildlife, and rich cultural heritage. President Ruto's initiative aims to position Kenya as an accessible and welcoming destination, fostering global connections and boosting the nation's tourism sector.

Rahul Pratyush Written By: Rahul Pratyush New Delhi Published on: December 15, 2023 12:15 IST
elephants in national park of kenya, africa
Image Source : FREEPIK Kenya becomes visa-free starting January 2024.

Commencing January 1, 2024, Kenya has eliminated visa requirements for international visitors, a strategic move aimed at enhancing trade and tourism within the East African nation. This decision, aimed at promoting the vital tourism industry, renowned for its inland wildlife safaris and idyllic beach getaways, signifies a significant step towards fostering global travel convenience. President William Ruto, a fervent advocate for visa-free travel, emphasized during a celebration marking Kenya's 60th independence anniversary, "No one, irrespective of their origin, needs to endure the hassle of visa applications to journey to Kenya.” Here’s a list of the top 5 tourist places in Kenya that you must not miss if you are planning a vacation to this African jewel.

Masai mara national reserve:

Known for its breathtaking landscapes and abundant wildlife, Masai Mara is a must-visit destination. The annual Great Migration, where millions of wildebeest and other animals cross the Mara River, is a spectacle that attracts nature enthusiasts worldwide.

Mt. Kenya National Park:
For those seeking adventure, Mount Kenya offers trekking and climbing experiences. The second-highest peak in Africa, its snow-capped summit and diverse ecosystems make it an ideal destination for hikers and nature lovers.

Lamu Island: 
Step back in time by visiting Lamu, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. With its well-preserved Swahili architecture and narrow winding streets, Lamu provides a unique cultural experience. Relax on pristine beaches and explore the rich history of this charming island.

Diani beach:
For sun and sand enthusiasts, Diani Beach is a tropical paradise. With its crystal-clear waters and white sandy beaches, it's perfect for water activities, relaxation, and enjoying the vibrant coastal culture.

Nairobi Nation Park:
A short drive from the capital, Nairobi National Park is a unique wildlife reserve where visitors can witness a variety of animals against the backdrop of the city skyline. It's an ideal destination for a day trip to experience Kenya's wildlife without venturing too far.

Read More Travel News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Lifestyle and Travel Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Travel News

Latest News