Kenya announces visa-free entry for all: 5 best places to visit

Commencing January 1, 2024, Kenya has eliminated visa requirements for international visitors, a strategic move aimed at enhancing trade and tourism within the East African nation. This decision, aimed at promoting the vital tourism industry, renowned for its inland wildlife safaris and idyllic beach getaways, signifies a significant step towards fostering global travel convenience. President William Ruto, a fervent advocate for visa-free travel, emphasized during a celebration marking Kenya's 60th independence anniversary, "No one, irrespective of their origin, needs to endure the hassle of visa applications to journey to Kenya.” Here’s a list of the top 5 tourist places in Kenya that you must not miss if you are planning a vacation to this African jewel.

Masai mara national reserve:

Known for its breathtaking landscapes and abundant wildlife, Masai Mara is a must-visit destination. The annual Great Migration, where millions of wildebeest and other animals cross the Mara River, is a spectacle that attracts nature enthusiasts worldwide.

Mt. Kenya National Park:

For those seeking adventure, Mount Kenya offers trekking and climbing experiences. The second-highest peak in Africa, its snow-capped summit and diverse ecosystems make it an ideal destination for hikers and nature lovers.

Lamu Island:

Step back in time by visiting Lamu, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. With its well-preserved Swahili architecture and narrow winding streets, Lamu provides a unique cultural experience. Relax on pristine beaches and explore the rich history of this charming island.

Diani beach:

For sun and sand enthusiasts, Diani Beach is a tropical paradise. With its crystal-clear waters and white sandy beaches, it's perfect for water activities, relaxation, and enjoying the vibrant coastal culture.

Nairobi Nation Park:

A short drive from the capital, Nairobi National Park is a unique wildlife reserve where visitors can witness a variety of animals against the backdrop of the city skyline. It's an ideal destination for a day trip to experience Kenya's wildlife without venturing too far.

