Getting married soon? Here are 5 luxurious resorts for your bachelorette

5 luxurious resorts for your bachelorette.

From getting your wedding checklist ready to plan your wedding outfits, it is no less than a roller coaster ride. Leaving your home and family is a difficult task, and there are a lot of mixed emotions to deal with during the time of your wedding preparations.

Your wedding day will be one of your life’s most important events. With so many preparations, stress, and planning that goes straight into pulling off a successful and beautiful wedding ceremony. Well now, it’s happening, and you are getting married soon, the thought of being the centre of attention on your wedding day can be nerve-wracking. At this time, you want to be around your favourite humans who know how to let you feel peace and calm, here comes your bridesmaids.

The time you spend together will not only help you to feel better, but let you feel calm, and peaceful before your big D-day. Why should boys have all the fun? Here are the top-notch staycations to spend time with your girl gang, relax and rejuvenate before your wedding:

Ananta Spa & Resort Pushkar

Situated at the heart of one of the oldest cities in the country – Pushkar, Ananta Spa & Resort is an ideal option for you to choose to stay with your bridesmaids and surrender to the beauty of peaceful surroundings. It is a blissful getaway coupled with green surroundings and lush greenery on all sides, making it more beautiful and peaceful. The resort offers premium facilities to pamper its guests and hosts a well-equipped recreational room, an outdoor swimming pool, a superlative spa and a state-of-the-art fitness centre. You can also enjoy their wide range of international therapies and treatments to ensure you feel relaxed and rejuvenated.

Moksha Himalaya Spa Resort, Himachal Pradesh

To experience wellness and rejuvenate around nature in the stunning Himalayas, Escape to Moksha Himalaya Spa Resort with your beautiful sweethearts before your big wedding day. The resort offers a variety of options to pamper yourself and your bridesmaids, including an Ayurvedic massage and a relaxing soak in a temperature-controlled infinity pool or hot Jacuzzi.

Indulge yourself in a Turkish Hammam, a 120-minute experience featuring a herbal steam, coffee scrub, rose oil aromatherapy massage, rose clay paste, and head massage set against an exotic Arabian backdrop. If you all are food lovers, this place is apt for you to enjoy the delicious cuisines they offer, nature walks, and meditative moments while surrounded by natural beauty.

Taj Corbett Resort & Spa, Uttarakhand

Nestled amidst the majestic Himalayan foothills and considered one of the most luxurious wildlife getaways in the country, the Taj Corbett Resort and Spa, poised has already carved a niche in Uttarakhand. The resort spans over a spacious 11 acres featuring 75 rustic cottage-style rooms, two restaurants, an old-world style bar and multiple event spaces to cater to guests’ every need. A personalized modern sanctuary, within the Jim Corbett National Park, the lush living space delivers a unique bathing ambience to its guests for a rejuvenating holiday. At their J Wellness Circle, they offer an authentic luxurious experience with treatments that are derived from ancient Indian wisdom, culture and royalty.

Radisson Resort & Spa, Lonavala

Located just 2 hours drive from Mumbai and an hour's drive from Pune, Lonavala sees a flock of both national and international tourists visiting from around the globe every year. Hosted by Sahyadri Hills, Radisson Resort & Spa Lonavala is a perfect stay with your girlfriends to spend time within the heart of Maharasthra’s beauty and to make it the most memorable one. The resort offers spacious rooms, and suits to provide a high level of comfort and relaxation with modern amenities, opening to the exuberant greenery of the majestic hills; they make sure you pocket that breath of fresh air you crave, far away from the bustle of the cities. The architecture of the resort is also inspired by the ancient Maratha culture which once dwelled in Lonavala and has been envisioned as the perfect amalgamation of sustainable design and local art and culture.

Marriott Resort and Spa, Jaisalmer

Nestled in the heart of the enchanting Thar Desert, The Jaisalmer Marriott Resort and Spa is an ideal option for you to embark on an unforgettable journey through the mystical land of Rajasthan, where you can experience the perfect combination of history, culture and modern comforts together. It is built around the central courtyard, which often hosts local cultural performances for all guests to enjoy the Rajasthani culture. All the rooms in the resort have contemporary designs and comforts, coupled with traditional architectural motifs. The resort provides many dining options to choose from including their in-house The Mithai Company which has traditional sweet and savoury dishes and snacks, best enjoyed with their artisanal teas and coffees. For a rejuvenating session with your bridesmaids, you can go to their Quan Spa which offers world-class treatments and therapies.

