Relax and rejuvenate: Gurugram's 5 best resorts for perfect weekend staycation

A weekend staycation in Gurugram sounds like a great idea to escape the worsening air pollution which has turned Delhi-NCR into a gas chamber. However, living in the Delhi-NCR region offers a plethora of options for those seeking a respite and Gurugram offers various options for a quick getaway that can provide some relief from the hustle-bustle and monotonous life. Since the millennium city of India is strategically located, surrounded by a diverse range of destinations, including opulent resorts, pristine wildlife sanctuaries, serene hill stations, and thrilling adventure sites, you can plan your next staycation with family, friends and your loved ones to spend some quality time together. In this article, India TV has compiled a list of top 5 resorts in Gurugram that can help you in rejuvenating and re-energizing for the entire week ahead.

Weekend Staycation: Top 5 Resorts in Gurugram

Karma Lakeland: Karma Lakeland Resort in Gurugram is a great place for a staycation. It's like a little city oasis where you can take a break, chill out, and make the most of the nice things they offer in a peaceful atmosphere. It is not just a resort; it's a beautiful haven that's surrounded by trees, water bodies, meadows, and lawns, creating a peaceful and green oasis for you and your family. Honking is prohibited in the vicinity of Karma Lakelands as a gesture of respect towards nature. ​Rural Sense Farm Stay: If you're tired of city life and want a peaceful weekend escape, consider staying at Rural Sense Farm in Gurugram. It's a wonderful choice for a short getaway where you can experience a more peaceful and rural environment. This place lets you enjoy the calm of the countryside, with comfy accommodations in a serene setting. You'll get to breathe fresh air, enjoy open spaces, and have a chance to be closer to nature. It's a perfect way to relax and recharge, especially given the current air pollution problems in Delhi-NCR. Neemrana Fort: This historic fort is a special place that lets you feel like you've travelled back in time. You can soak in the stunning architecture, the beautiful natural surroundings, and the peaceful atmosphere. If you're looking to escape your everyday routine, must consider a weekend stay at Neemrana Fort in Gurugram. It's a perfect spot for a short getaway where you can unwind and recharge. Dadhikar Fort: Located in the Alwar district of Rajasthan, a weekend staycation at Dadhikar Fort in Gurugram assures an unforgettable experience. The fort has 19 rooms and beautifully decorated guest rooms, each with its unique charm and style. You'll find all the modern comforts you need in these rooms, making your stay a comfortable one. While staying at Dadhikar Fort, you can engross yourself in a variety of activities, including guided tours of the fort and its scenic surroundings, serene yoga and meditation sessions, and leisurely nature walks. The fort also provides a range of dining choices, allowing you to relish the delectable flavours of Rajasthani cuisine. Tikli Bottom: Tikli Bottom in Gurgaon is an ideal destination for a staycation. It offers a serene escape in a stunning natural setting, perfect for relaxation and revitalization. This retreat is particularly well-suited for couples or solo travellers seeking a romantic and tranquil getaway. It has a charming hill station vibe because it's nestled amidst hills and is located just under 50 kilometres to the south of central Delhi in Haryana. It's situated off the Delhi-Jaipur highway, snuggled against the Aravali hills. Plus, it's conveniently only 30 kilometres or a 45-minute drive from Delhi International Airport.

