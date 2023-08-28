Bhutan cuts daily tourist fee by half, know top 5 places to visit in 'Land of Thunder Dragon'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Bhutan has recently reduced the daily tourist fee by half, know the top 5 places to visit in 'Land of Thunder Dragon'.

Bhutan, also known as the 'Land of Thunder Dragon', is a small country located in the Himalayas, and is known for its pristine natural beauty, ancient forts, and picturesque Buddhist monasteries. Recently, the country has made headlines by slashing its daily tourist fee by half. This has made it easier for more people to explore this amazing country and experience its unique culture.

Here are the top 5 places to visit in Bhutan that you won’t want to miss:

Paro Taktsang (Tiger’s Nest): This spectacular monastery clings to a cliff face at 3,120 meters above sea level. It is a sacred pilgrimage site for Buddhists, and the hike up to the site offers stunning views of the Paro Valley.

Phobjikha Valley: This valley is known for its rare Black-Necked Cranes which migrate here from November to March each year. The valley is also home to numerous monasteries and offers wonderful trekking opportunities, as well as local cultural experiences such as visiting a traditional Bhutanese farmhouse and learning about their traditions and way of life.

Buddha Dordenma: It also known as Kuenray, is a 169ft tall bronze statue of Buddha Shakyamuni, located in Thimphu, Bhutan. It is considered to be one of the largest statues of Buddha in the world. The local people consider it to be an embodiment of their spiritual values, making it a significant part of their culture and heritage.

Punakha Dzong: This 17th-century fortress served as the former capital of Bhutan until 1955, and now serves as the winter residence of Bhutan’s central monastic body. Its main attraction is its two-story wooden bridge which visitors must cross before entering the dzong itself.

Gangtey Goemba: This impressive monastery lies in the Phobjikha Valley and is one of the largest monasteries in all of Bhutan. It was built in 1613 and houses numerous statues, paintings, and scriptures from Bhutan’s Buddhist culture. The monastery also offers wonderful views of the valley below and provides visitors with a unique insight into Buddhist culture and traditions.

Bhutan is truly a unique destination with so much to offer travellers. With its recent reduction in tourist fees, more people than ever can visit this amazing country and explore its diverse culture and breathtaking natural beauty. Whether you are looking for adventure or just want to relax and take in the scenery, Bhutan has something for everyone.

