7 perfect places for Diwali holiday that will leave you with unforgettable memories

Diwali, also known as the festival of lights, is one of the most celebrated and popular festivals in India. It is a time of joy, love, and togetherness, and what better way to celebrate it than by taking a holiday with your loved ones? With Diwali just around the corner, it’s the perfect time to plan your vacation and experience the festival in all its glory. In this article, we will take you through 7 perfect places for a Diwali holiday that will leave you with unforgettable memories.

Varanasi

Known as the spiritual capital of India, Varanasi is undoubtedly one of the best places to visit during Diwali. The city comes to life during this festival, with thousands of diyas (earthen lamps) lighting up the ghats along the Ganges River. The entire city is decorated with colorful lights and vibrant festivities can be witnessed all around. The highlight of Diwali in Varanasi is the grand display of firecrackers over the river, creating a breathtaking sight. You can also witness the famous Ganga Aarti during this time, adding to the spiritual experience.

Amritsar

The Golden Temple in Amritsar is a must-visit during Diwali. During this time, the temple is decorated with thousands of lights and looks nothing short of magical. The celebrations here are not limited to just one day but continue for almost a week. The gurdwaras are beautifully lit up, and delicious langars (community meals) are organized for everyone to partake in. Don’t miss out on witnessing the fireworks display at night, which is a spectacular sight.

Jaipur

Also known as the Pink City, Jaipur comes alive during Diwali with its stunning decorations and festivities. You can take part in traditional rituals like Laxmi Puja (worship of the Goddess of wealth) and witness the lighting of diyas and lanterns all around the city. The markets are bustling with people, and you can indulge in some Diwali shopping for traditional handicrafts and sweets. The grand procession of beautifully decorated elephants, horses, and camels is a sight to behold and must not be missed.

Goa

If you’re looking for a unique Diwali experience, then head to Goa. The state is not only known for its beaches but also for its vibrant Diwali celebrations. The streets are adorned with lights and colourful decorations, making it a perfect place to witness the festival of lights. You can also indulge in some mouth-watering Goan delicacies during this time. Don’t miss out on the spectacular firecracker display on the beaches, which will leave you mesmerized.

Udaipur

The city of lakes, Udaipur, is another perfect destination for a Diwali holiday. The entire city is lit up with thousands of lights, making it a sight to behold. The grandeur of the City Palace is enhanced during this time with stunning decorations and illuminated courtyards. You can also enjoy a traditional Rajasthani feast at one of the many heritage hotels in the city. The fireworks display over Lake Pichola is something that you cannot afford to miss.

Kolkata

Diwali celebrations in Kolkata are unique as they coincide with another popular festival called Kali Puja. The city celebrates this festival with great fervour and enthusiasm. You can witness magnificent pandals (temporary structures) dedicated to Goddess Kali, which are adorned with intricate decorations and lights. The streets are lined with food stalls serving mouth-watering Bengali delicacies, and you can also enjoy cultural programs during this time.

Kerala

If you are looking for a peaceful and serene Diwali holiday, then head to Kerala. The state celebrates the festival in its unique way, with traditional rituals and cultural events. You can witness the famous Kathakali dance performances, indulge in some delicious Onam Sadya (traditional meal), and enjoy the serene backwaters of Kerala. You can also witness the beautiful display of diyas on the boats in the backwaters, which is a sight to behold.

