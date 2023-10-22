From Orchha to Sikkim, 5 best places to visit in November

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK November is the best month to visit several places in India

The month of November is around the clock. While some people are excited about Diwali in November, others are planning to visit new places in these holidays. Of course, November is the best month to visit several places in India. There are obviously several cold places to visit in November but here are some off-beat destinations where this is the time to enjoy your trip to the fullest.

Goa

You can head to Goa to visit the beach in November. While the sun of Goa stings a lot in summer, you can have a lot of fun on the beaches of Goa in November. Apart from this, you can also see Portuguese forts and beautiful buildings there.

Pushkar

Winter season is also considered the best season to explore Rajasthan. An eight-day fair is held here in Pushkar in November, and to visit that, people from all over the country and abroad come to Pushkar. At the same time, you can also enjoy the royal camel ride, Rajasthani culture, food, and what not at Pushkar Fair.

Orchha

Orchha, located in Madhya Pradesh, is famous for the story of kings and emperors. Visiting Orchha in November can also prove to be the best option. Orchha city situated on the banks of Betwa River is known for its beautiful natural views. Besides, during your visit to Orchha, you can also visit many ancient temples.

Sikkim

Who is not aware of the beauty of Sikkim, one of the eastern states of the country? Especially for seeing the Himalayas and tasting delicious dishes, a trip to Sikkim is the best. The temperature here also remains normal in November. In such a situation, you can also plan to visit Sikkim in November.

Amritsar

Amritsar's name comes at the top among the famous tourist destinations of Punjab. It is best to explore Amritsar in November. During this time, you can comfortably admire many historical buildings here. The Punjabi mehman nawazi, food, and apparels are to die for.

Read More Travel News