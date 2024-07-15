Uma Bhagwati Temple in Anantnag reopens after 30 years: Know significance and how to reach

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Uma Bhagwati Temple in Anantnag reopens after 30 years.

The beautiful state of Jammu and Kashmir is known for its mesmerizing landscapes, rich culture, and religious diversity. Among the many holy sites scattered across the state, one temple holds a special significance for devotees of the Hindu faith – the Uma Bhagwati temple in Anantnag. After being closed for 34 long years, this sacred temple has finally reopened its doors to devotees. Let us delve deeper into the significance of this temple and how to reach it.

The Uma Bhagwati temple, also known as the Ragnya Devi temple, is situated in the Shangas village of Anantnag district in Jammu and Kashmir. It is dedicated to Goddess Uma, an incarnation of Goddess Parvati. The temple is said to be more than 500 years old and holds great significance for the local community as well as devotees from all over the country.

The reopening of this temple after three decades has brought immense joy and excitement among the locals and devotees alike. The temple was shut down in 1990 due to the onset of militancy in the region, making it inaccessible for pilgrims. However, with peace being restored in the valley in recent years, the authorities decided to reopen this holy shrine, much to the delight of devotees. The ceremony of the temple reopening has been attended by Union Minister Nityanand Rai.

Significance of Uma Bhagwati Temple

The significance of the Uma Bhagwati temple goes back to ancient times. Legend has it that when Lord Shiva was carrying his wife Goddess Sati's body after she immolated herself, her right hand fell at this very spot where the temple is located. It is also believed that Goddess Parvati meditated here to seek blessings from Lord Shiva before their marriage.

The temple is located amidst five springs including Brahma Kund, Vishnu Kund, Rudhra Kund, and Shiv Shakti Kund.

How to reach:

The nearest airport to Anantnag is Srinagar International Airport, which is well-connected to major cities of India. From Srinagar, one can hire a cab or take a bus to reach the temple.

For those travelling by train, the nearest railway station is Jammu Tawi railway station, which is well-connected to major cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata. From Jammu, one can take a taxi or board a bus to reach Anantnag.

