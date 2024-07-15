Jammu and Kashmir: Uma Bhagwati temple reopens after 34 years in Anantnag, locals express happiness

Follow us on Image Source : X Uma Bhagwati temple in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag.

In a significant event marking a cultural and religious milestone, the temple dedicated to Goddess Uma Bhagwati in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir was reopened on Sunday after a hiatus of more than three decades. The ceremony, attended by Union Minister Nityanand Rai, witnessed the culmination of extensive restoration efforts that had been undertaken to revive this revered place of worship.

The idol of goddess Uma, which was brought from Rajasthan, was placed in the sanctum sanctorum amid the chanting of religious hymns. The reopening of the temple has evoked heartfelt emotions among local residents, including both Kashmiri Pandits and Muslims, who have welcomed this restoration as a testament to communal harmony and cultural heritage. "We are here to help our Pandit brethren in whatever way possible," local resident Gulzar Ahmad said, adding that he was happy that a religious function was held at the temple after 34 years.

What did Union Minister say?

Addressing the gathering, Union Minister Nityanand Rai expressed confidence that a large number of devotees would come to the temple. He said that the government's commitment towards a developed Jammu and Kashmir and its own integrated culture will go a long way in developing Jammu and Kashmir as a prosperous and peaceful region.

Uma Bhagwati Temple

It should be mentioned here that the temple is an ancient temple where devotees used to come in large numbers from different parts of Jammu and Kashmir to have the darshan of Goddess “Uma Bhagwati”. The temple is situated amidst five springs including ‘Brahma Kund, Vishnu Kund, Rudhra Kund, and Shiv Shakti Kund’.

