Resorts, hotels or home-stays, here's how to chose your workation destination

Workation is the latest travel buzzword doing the rounds on the internet, and gaining traction among the tired overworked professionals, in the backdrop of Covid-19. A novel concept of combining business with leisure, a workation is exactly what it sounds like - work + vacation. As companies mull overextended work from home policies, professionals are making the most out of it by relocating themselves and their laptops outdoors. After all, if you are to work remotely, you might as well work from the hills, beaches, forests, deserts, eco farms, river camps or the scenic countryside!

After witnessing over a year of a dry spell, the hospitality industry has started to reinvent itself to provide hassle-free and memorable workation experiences to professionals working remotely. From high-end resorts to luxury hotels to budget homestays, the property owners are all geared up to provide safe, sanitized as well as affordable short- and long-term rentals which are equipped with workation essentials. Additionally, the mobility companies are set to enhance your experience by making your journey as fulfilling as the destination. Car rental companies like Savaari are facilitating last-mile connectivity by providing hygienic and safe chauffeur-driven cabs at affordable fares.

If you have plans to venture into the digital nomadic life and are seeking the perfect abode, let us help you make the right choice of accommodation.

Luxury Resorts

Amenities: 5/5

Affordability: 3/5

View: 5/5

Situated at the most lavish destinations, with world class amenities in fully equipped suites, luxury resorts are designed to provide the ultimate rejuvenation to your burnout. Your work desk may shift from a personal study in your room to an antique library to a gorgeous sunbed in the matter of a day!

You will never run out of activities to undertake post a busy day at work - a relaxing spa and sauna sesh, a baking workshop, an outdoor theater, a meditation session, a candle light dinner with your partner and more.

The sanitization, cuisine, wi-fi and amenities are top-notch, serving the elitest of professionals who have a significantly high spending power but would not compromise on the comfort and convenience during the stay.

Rustic Homestays

Amenities: 4/5

Affordability: 5/5

View: 5/5

For those seeking a nature retreat with simple home cooked food, uninterrupted internet connection and unmatched views from their cozy little workstation, homestays are the most viable option.

Wake up to the sound of birds chirping, go for an early morning trek to watch the sunrise and have a hearty breakfast of local organic food. Work through the day on your balcony or at a picturesque lawn of the property. Spend your evenings taking a stroll to a local market, hangout and make friends at a nearby cafe, stargaze lying next to a bonfire and delve into a peaceful slumber. A workation at a homestay will take you back in time!

Despite some of these homestays being set amidst the mountains or even interiors of a jungle, the hosts ensure high speed internet connectivity, power backup and the highest level of safety and sanitization for their workation guests. You can also expect highly affordable all-inclusive workation packages and unmatched hospitality at homestays!

Boutique Hotels

Amenities: 4/5

Affordability: 4/5

View: 3/5

While budget boutique hotels will provide a seamless service in terms of workation essentials, it may not be as scenic compared to resorts or homestays. The entertainment and recreational amenities are only limited. You may have to step out of the property and explore the surroundings to spend your leisure time after a day at work.

Staying long term in a hotel could get monotonous due to its limited rejuvenation experiences and nature retreats!

Homestays - The Prefered Choice of Workation

Between the various workstation options, homestays are slowly gaining popularity amongst professionals. Remote homestays located a few hundred kilometres’ drive away from the densely populated urban spaces are becoming the prefered choice of workation. The reasons are twofold - the drivable distance ensures a convenient road trip to the destination and the offbeat/remote location of the homestay ensures a relatively less crowd alleviating any risk of infection.

Evidently, the workation-readiness isn’t limited to the hospitality sector. The travel industry, which was equally hit due to covid, is all set to facilitate safe commute to workations. Savaari Car Rentals have scaled their intercity one-way drops across 15 lakh routes in the country, providing sanitized and affordable rides to even remote and offbeat workation destinations. The safety benefits and convenience offered by car rentals coupled with the charm of a classic road trip after months of confinement is what’s making car rentals the preferred choice of travel among workationers. After all, who does not want to be pampered by a doorstep pickup and drop, and a chauffeur-driven car at your disposal.

(This article is attributed to Anand Dorairaj, VP, Head of Growth, Savaari Car Rentals)

(Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of India TV)