Dear winter lovers, Go on the adventure of a lifetime at Mammoth Lakes

If a charming mountain town surrounded by larger-than-life, truly awe-inspiring natural wonders sounds good to you, then Mammoth Lakes is the perfect playground for your next winter adventure. The unreal, wow-worthy natural beauty of Mammoth Lakes makes every moment feel wonderful and wonder-filled, whether you’ve been here before or are looking to catch a new experience. While adventure knows no season, for now let’s focus on winter.

Skiing and Snow-boarding

For adventurous sorts, skiing and snowboarding at Mammoth Mountain is the place to start. Boasting the tallest lifts in California, Mammoth Mountain has more than 3,500 acres of unique ski-able terrain, including runs for all levels. Whether advanced or beginner, there’s a trail with your name on it.

An annual average of 400 inches of snow — fresh powder — puts a typical season, spanning November to May. Though, with one of the longest skiing & snowboarding seasons in the country you may even find yourself on the mountain through August.

A 360-degree view from 11,053 Ft

If skiing & snowboarding isn’t your thing (let’s say you’re more of a hot chocolatier), a scenic gondola ride will take you to the top of the mountain – 11,053 feet – where an Interpretive Center welcomes you to the legendary summit. Here, you’ll learn about the area’s history and find some of the most unforgettable 360-degree views in North America. Encountering this serene, natural beauty is guaranteed to leave you feeling joyful, inspired, even transformed. Head back down the mountain and get on with the day’s adventures.

Off-the-beat winter activities

Mammoth Lakes is a town of 4 square miles, but with a backyard of more than 3 million acres of wilderness, we suggest grabbing snowshoes and taking in the majestic views on foot. There is free public access to roughly 140 miles of winding track and the expansiveness gives you a true feeling of being in nature. If you’re not interested in going solo, seek a guided snowshoeing tour instead.

For cross-country skiers, seemingly endless acres of public lands and roads are transformed for the winter season. Wander through miles of groomed trails and supernaturally quiet trees surrounding Mammoth Lakes and the Inyo National Forest. Don’t forget tubing, sledding, snowmobiling, snowcat tours, full moon tours and ice skating. We can save that for another day.

What are you waiting for?

Ready for your adventure in double-take territory? With flights on multiple carriers, from coast to coast, and an airport that’s only 10-minutes from town, “no way” is never far away and flying is the fastest and most convenient way to arrive in the mountains. So stop waiting and book your trip to a place you have to see to still not totally believe. Winter is waiting for you in Mammoth Lakes.

