5 reasons why relationships don't last these days, reveals celebrity matchmaker

Relationships are a fundamental part of human existence. However, in recent times, we have seen a rise in the number of relationships that do not seem to last. Despite the proliferation of dating apps and the increasing acceptance of casual dating, it seems that lasting relationships are becoming rarer these days. So, what are the reasons behind this trend?

According to an IANS report, when asked about why relationships don't last these days, Sima Taparia, the renowned matchmaker said: "Youngsters, after becoming highly educated, tend not to listen and do their own thing. This financial independence and focus make them resistant to others' input.”

“Patience is crucial for a successful relationship, a trait lacking in today's generation. Cultivating patience is essential for individuals, as it plays a vital role in various aspects of life."

Here are five reasons why relationships don't last these days.

Fear of Commitment

One of the main reasons why relationships don't last these days is the fear of commitment. In today's fast-paced world, where everything is available at our fingertips, people have developed a fear of committing to one person. With so many options and distractions, people often find it challenging to commit to a long-term relationship.

Lack of Communication

Communication is the key to any successful relationship. However, in today's digital age, communication has become more superficial and less personal. With the rise of social media and texting, people often rely on these platforms to communicate with their partners instead of having face-to-face conversations.

Unrealistic Expectations

In today's world of social media and dating apps, people are bombarded with images and stories of what a perfect relationship should look like. This has led to individuals having unrealistic expectations from their partners, causing disappointment and dissatisfaction in their relationships.

Lack of Effort

A successful relationship requires effort from both partners. However, in today's instant gratification culture, people often give up on relationships too quickly when faced with challenges or conflicts. The ease of finding new partners through dating apps has also made it easier for people to move on instead of putting in the effort to work on their existing relationships.

Incompatibility

Lastly, one of the main reasons why relationships don't last these days is that many couples are simply incompatible. With the rise of online dating, people often go into relationships without truly knowing each other and their values and beliefs. This can lead to discovering major differences and incompatibilities down the line, causing the relationship to fall apart.

(With IANS Inputs)

