Wednesday, March 22, 2023
     
World Water Day 2023: 'SAVE WATER' quotes you need to recall today | Know theme & significance

The theme of World Water Day is 'Accelerating Change'. The day is about accelerating change to solve the water and sanitation crisis.

Published on: March 22, 2023
World Water Day 2023: 'SAVE WATER' quotes you need to recall

World Water Day 2023: March 22 every year is dedicated to raise awareness of the global water crisis. It aims to focus on the importance of freshwater and sustainable management of water resources. Billions of people worldwide still live without safely managed drinking water and sanitation, even though access to both services has long been defined as a human right. World Water Day was first proposed in 1992 during Brazail's UN conference on Environment and Development (UNCED). Then the UN General Assembly in 1993 designated March 22 as World Water Day.

World Water Day 2023 Theme

In 2023, the theme of World Water Day is 'Accelerating Change' and the slogan is "We must join hands and save water." According to the World Water Day website, the day is "about accelerating change to solve the water and sanitation crisis."

Save Water Slogan and Quotes

Drip, Drop, Drip, Drop. This clock must be stopped.

Think before you let it drip.

Save the BLUE, so you don't go blue. Save water.

Conserving a drop of water will save your life for tomorrow.

Don’t be so selfish, save water for your kid’s future.

Without water, there is no life. Save it.

One can Live without Love but not without Water

You never know the worth of water until the well runs dry.

How many drops make up an ocean? Conserve water, every drop counts.

Don’t flush our planet’s most valuable resource.

Life Depends on Water and Water Conservation Depends on You

Water, water everywhere but not a drop to drink.

A drop of water is worth more than a sack of gold to a thirsty man.

Water is life and conservation is the future. Let’s save lives through water conservation

Teach your kids to respect water so that they can have it later.

Water is a gift from the creator, Protect it! Respect it!

Meanwhile, in what can be termed a "once-in-a-generation" opportunity, the United Nations General Assembly, with support from the governments of the Netherlands and Tajikistan, will convene the UN Water Conference in New York next week. Between March 22-24, world leaders from government, business, and civil society will assemble in New York for a historic opportunity, as for the first time since 1977 the United Nations is hosting a conference on the world's most precious resource: Water.

